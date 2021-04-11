Eaton Vance Management Purchases 46,910 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 55.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,910 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $7,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,901,000 after acquiring an additional 80,564 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 13,187 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 21,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 10,721 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 566,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,518,000 after buying an additional 328,985 shares during the period. Finally, Windham Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the period.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of ICF stock opened at $59.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.83. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $88.40 and a 1 year high of $104.37.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.