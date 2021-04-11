Eaton Vance Management Sells 246,935 Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,659,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 246,935 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor were worth $9,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 34.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 8,538 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 12,040 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 41,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 23,054 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 11.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 11,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCO opened at $2.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $987.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1.56. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $2.28.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $541.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.64 million. Research analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.60 to $2.20 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.03.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

