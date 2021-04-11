Eaton Vance Management Sells 3,436 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,436 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Prologis were worth $10,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth $57,000. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,154,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,164,000 after buying an additional 40,345 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet cut Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

PLD opened at $109.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.12 and a 12-month high of $112.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.99 and a 200-day moving average of $101.59. The stock has a market cap of $81.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 76.13%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.