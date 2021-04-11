ECOMI (OMI) Market Cap Reaches $1.39 Billion

ECOMI (CURRENCY:OMI) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 11th. ECOMI has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and approximately $18.48 million worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ECOMI has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. One ECOMI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00069186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00056423 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00020588 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $176.71 or 0.00295558 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005045 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ECOMI Coin Profile

OMI is a coin. It launched on May 17th, 2019. ECOMI’s total supply is 750,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,285,821,196 coins. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOMI is a technology company based in Singapore and it offers a one-stop-shop for digital collectibles through the ECOMI Collect app bringing pop culture and entertainment into the 21st century. The Collect app allows users to experience true ownership of premium digital collectibles. Through the app marketplace, users can obtain common, rare, or one-of-a-kind digital collectibles, share these across the social network service, and exchange them with the Collect community, all from the palm of their hand. ECOMI sees digital collectibles as a new asset class that offers intellectual property owners the opportunity for new revenue streams in the digital landscape. Digital streaming, gaming, and in-app purchasing have become a multibillion-dollar market and the next to join this digital trend is the pop culture and collectibles industry. ECOMI also offers two cold storage solutions- The Secure Wallet, available now, is the world's only true cold storage wallet. Currently stores BTC, LTC, ETH, XRP, BCH, GoChain, OMI, ERC20 tokens, ERC721 NFT's (digital collectibles). To be released Q4 2019- the ECOMI Collect Digital Wallet. A similar device however it is designed solely for NFTs and the OMI token. “

ECOMI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECOMI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ECOMI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ECOMI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

