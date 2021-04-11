Edge Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,840 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 46.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 9,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co increased its holdings in Chevron by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 38,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 89,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,422,000 after purchasing an additional 10,323 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 1,691.2% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.7% during the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 38,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.75.

NYSE CVX traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $102.92. 7,163,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,247,328. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $198.26 billion, a PE ratio of -16.76, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.70 and a 200-day moving average of $88.81. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

