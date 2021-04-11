Edge Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Edge Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,375 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 17,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 21,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PGX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,805,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,411,209. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $15.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.94.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

