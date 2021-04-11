Edge Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,798 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $312.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,988,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,758,865. The company’s fifty day moving average is $277.13 and its 200-day moving average is $271.91. The company has a market capitalization of $889.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.34 and a 1 year high of $315.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.15.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total transaction of $21,129,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,391,344 shares of company stock valued at $378,713,801 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

