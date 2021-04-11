Edge Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,355 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 1.6% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $7,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.18. The stock had a trading volume of 10,828,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,237,303. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $43.20 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $229.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.24 and its 200-day moving average is $51.04.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KO. Guggenheim cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at $515,903.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,280. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

