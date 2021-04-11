Edge Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,477 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,105,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,350,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051,396 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 689.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $13,895,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $439,000. Institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTR stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.04. 54,082,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,296,117. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.48. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $322.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

PLTR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. William Blair downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.57.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $9,009,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,203,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,175,519.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $14,809,806.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,737,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,430,537.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,152,706 shares of company stock worth $109,594,796 in the last quarter.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

