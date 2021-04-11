Edge Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,396 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Edge Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 54.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,396 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 20,216 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of AT&T by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 132,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 44,059 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,379,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,432,000 after acquiring an additional 570,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in AT&T by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 198,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after acquiring an additional 63,812 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.47.

T traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.04. 32,990,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,227,988. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

