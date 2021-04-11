Einsteinium (EMC2) Price Reaches $0.50 on Major Exchanges

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $109.86 million and approximately $105,160.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Einsteinium has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00000831 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.33 or 0.00419405 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000126 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003571 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005288 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002280 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,497,204 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars.

