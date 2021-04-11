Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $866.77

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 866.77 ($11.32) and traded as high as GBX 1,016 ($13.27). Electrocomponents shares last traded at GBX 1,015 ($13.26), with a volume of 540,233 shares trading hands.

ECM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Electrocomponents to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 1,103 ($14.41) to GBX 799 ($10.44) in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Liberum Capital raised their price target on Electrocomponents from GBX 940 ($12.28) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Electrocomponents currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 739.36 ($9.66).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 988.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 866.77. The company has a market cap of £4.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

In other Electrocomponents news, insider Rona A. Fairhead purchased 12,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 993 ($12.97) per share, with a total value of £123,628.50 ($161,521.43).

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It provides industrial interconnect and test industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

