Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.40% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “EMPRESA DISTRIBUIDORA Y COMERCIALIZADORA NORTE S.A. (Edenor) is the largest electricity distribution company in Argentina in terms of number of customers and electricity sold (both in GWh and Pesos). Through a concession, Edenor distributes electricity exclusively to the northwestern zone of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the city of Buenos Aires, which has a population of approximately 7 million people and an area of 4,637 sq. km. “

Get Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Shares of EDN opened at $3.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average of $3.53. The company has a market cap of $167.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.58. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $4.84.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $228.64 million during the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. Analysts expect that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 61,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.13% of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Edenor SA engages inthe provision pf electric power distribution services. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of Buenos Aires. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (EDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.