EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX) Director Sells C$15,360.18 in Stock

EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX) Director David M. Cole sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total value of C$15,360.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,388,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,914,676.53.

David M. Cole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, David M. Cole sold 5,100 shares of EMX Royalty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.13, for a total value of C$21,069.14.

On Monday, April 5th, David M. Cole sold 3,000 shares of EMX Royalty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.18, for a total value of C$12,553.20.

CVE:EMX opened at C$4.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.90, a current ratio of 14.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.92. EMX Royalty Co. has a 52 week low of C$2.12 and a 52 week high of C$4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$339.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.56.

EMX Royalty Company Profile

EMX Royalty Corporation, a precious and base metals royalty company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as in Norway.

