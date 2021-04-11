Energycoin (ENRG) Price Hits $0.0024 on Exchanges

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded down 21.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Energycoin has a market capitalization of $292,325.46 and approximately $1.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Energycoin has traded down 18% against the dollar. One Energycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00026061 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00025357 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00011306 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007618 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00006150 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Energycoin Coin Profile

ENRG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energycoin’s official website is energycoin.eu.

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

Energycoin Coin Trading

