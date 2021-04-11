Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires New Holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $187,013,000. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,321,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,040,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $28,903,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $28,628,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBC opened at $19.45 on Friday. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.47.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $153.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.17 million. Analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Eastern Bankshares has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company offers interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans.

