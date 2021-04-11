Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $150,000 in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Athenex during the 3rd quarter worth about $361,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Athenex during the 4th quarter worth about $439,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Athenex by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Athenex by 485.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 150,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 124,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Athenex by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Athenex news, Director Kim Campbell purchased 8,250 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $36,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,465. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Wei Zuo sold 419,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $1,898,088.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,831.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Athenex stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.84. Athenex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $15.24.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Athenex had a negative net margin of 75.45% and a negative return on equity of 66.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATNX. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Athenex in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist lowered shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Athenex from $9.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Athenex in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Athenex in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

