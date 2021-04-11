Engineers Gate Manager LP Makes New $180,000 Investment in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 249.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BB shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.82.

BB opened at $9.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.31. BlackBerry Limited has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $28.77. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.66.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 86.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $142,333.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steve Rai sold 32,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $428,731.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,917 shares of company stock worth $1,831,581. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

