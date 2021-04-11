Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 130,788 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 95.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 130,788 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

In other news, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $335,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,716,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $921,450.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,451 shares of company stock worth $1,683,447. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cimarex Energy stock opened at $61.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $69.35. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -3.01, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.36.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $434.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.94 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 19.73%.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

