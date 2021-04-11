EnterCoin Price Tops $0.0296 on Top Exchanges (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. During the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One EnterCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0296 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. EnterCoin has a total market capitalization of $168,726.14 and $31,407.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00056116 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00020821 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.78 or 0.00083351 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $367.57 or 0.00615510 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00041480 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00032451 BTC.

EnterCoin Profile

EnterCoin (CRYPTO:ENTRC) is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

EnterCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

