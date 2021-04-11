Equinox Gold (NYSEMKT:EQX) Lifted to “Outperform Spec Overweight” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Equinox Gold (NYSEMKT:EQX) from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform spec overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Equinox Gold from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TD Securities cut their price target on Equinox Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Equinox Gold from $19.25 to $18.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinox Gold currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.94.

The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.14.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

