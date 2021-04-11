Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $586.79 Million

Brokerages forecast that Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) will post sales of $586.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $529.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $601.02 million. Equity Residential posted sales of $682.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full year sales of $2.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.00 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.44.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $25,039.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $729,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 307.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQR opened at $71.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.15. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $76.13. The firm has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 69.05%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

