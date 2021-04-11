Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Erie Indemnity Company’s principal business activity consists of management of the affairs for Erie Insurance Exchange. The company also participates in the property/casualty insurance business through its three wholly owned subsidiaries, Erie Insurance Company, Erie Insurance Company of New York, and Erie Insurance Property and Casualty Company and through its management of the Flagship City Insurance Company, a subsidiary of Erie Insurance Exchange. “

Shares of ERIE stock opened at $221.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.13. Erie Indemnity has a 52 week low of $154.63 and a 52 week high of $266.77.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $609.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.88 million. Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 11.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Erie Indemnity will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $1.035 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 225.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after purchasing an additional 29,065 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 242,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,550,000 after purchasing an additional 8,001 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 110,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,235,000 after purchasing an additional 15,731 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Erie Indemnity in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. 35.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Co engages in the insurance business and operates as an attorney-in-fact. It manages affairs at the Erie Insurance Exchange for the benefit of the policyholders. It covers policies in auto and leisure, home and property, life, and business insurance. The company was founded by Henry Orth Hirt and Ollie Grover Crawford on April 4, 1925 and is headquartered in Erie, PA.

