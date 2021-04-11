ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) Holdings Decreased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) by 64.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,480 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 125,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 65,205 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 247.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 91,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 65,467 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,275,000.

Shares of SILJ stock opened at $15.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.92. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84.

