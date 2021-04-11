Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Lowered to Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ETCMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS ETCMY opened at $3.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.85. Eutelsat Communications has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $3.28.

About Eutelsat Communications

Eutelsat Communications SA provides satellite related services. It offers video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, and HD and ultra HD channels; secure and rapidly deployed communications for governments and NGOs; and broadband services. The company also provides connectivity for maritime, including commercial shipping, sea-based oil and gas operations, governmental ships and luxury vessels, as well as in-flight broadband services.

