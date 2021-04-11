Evensky & Katz LLC Has $34.89 Million Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Evensky & Katz LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 268,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,409 shares during the period. Vanguard Communication Services ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $34,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOX. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 495.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 33.1% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,623,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX opened at $136.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.48 and a 200-day moving average of $118.95. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $78.67 and a 12 month high of $136.95.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

