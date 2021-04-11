Evensky & Katz LLC Sells 30,608 Shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG)

Evensky & Katz LLC lessened its position in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG) by 75.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,608 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 21,039 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 58,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 10,312 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PFIG opened at $26.74 on Friday. Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.04 and a 1-year high of $27.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.78 and a 200 day moving average of $27.22.

