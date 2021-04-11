Evensky & Katz LLC Sells 761 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Evensky & Katz LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% during the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $266.14 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $147.60 and a 1 year high of $268.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $257.72 and its 200 day moving average is $229.08.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.