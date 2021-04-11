Evensky & Katz LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Evensky & Katz LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492,100 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $245,330,000. Starboard Value LP grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 176.0% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 531,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 266.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 751,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,339,000 after purchasing an additional 546,167 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 934.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 604,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,475,000 after purchasing an additional 545,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWM opened at $222.59 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.12.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

