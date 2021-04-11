Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) in a research note published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $175.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Everbridge from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Everbridge has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $161.08.

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $127.53 on Wednesday. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $97.57 and a 52 week high of $178.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.36 and a beta of 0.75.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.48 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 32.43%. Analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 14,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total transaction of $1,860,643.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,007.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 1,000 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.48, for a total transaction of $140,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,026 shares of company stock worth $3,701,145 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVBG. tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in Everbridge by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,317,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Everbridge by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 154,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,961,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AtonRa Partners bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $3,171,000.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

