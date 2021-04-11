Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,040 Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,691,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,743,000 after purchasing an additional 13,424 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,262,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,956,000 after purchasing an additional 27,580 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth $207,356,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 296.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 713,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,718,000 after purchasing an additional 533,403 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 704,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,562,000 after purchasing an additional 95,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

CE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.74.

Shares of CE opened at $152.33 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $155.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.59. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,864.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.