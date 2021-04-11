Everence Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 529.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

VIAC opened at $41.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $101.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.10.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VIAC. Macquarie downgraded ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded ViacomCBS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.46.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.