Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $628,000 in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCI Industries stock opened at $135.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.26. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $66.71 and a 12 month high of $154.78.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.12 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.37%.

In related news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 5,875 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total value of $851,992.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,699,921.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,404 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $185,328.00. Insiders have sold 17,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,886 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

