Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $677,000 in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 360.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $254,338. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

NYSE TSN opened at $76.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $54.28 and a one year high of $78.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.57.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

