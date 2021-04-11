Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $721,000 in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 875.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Airlines alerts:

In other United Airlines news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $600,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,469.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,060 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.84.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $58.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.45. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $63.70. The stock has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.63.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($0.44). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 EPS for the current year.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.