Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 526,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $149,215,000 after buying an additional 8,961 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 316,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,806,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $296.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.41. The company has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.92 and a 1 year high of $312.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $580.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.07 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. Equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

