Everence Capital Management Inc. Takes $594,000 Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 108,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 150,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $240,860.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,160.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $117,257.16. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

REZI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Resideo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of REZI stock opened at $28.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.01. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.92 and a beta of 2.62. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $31.67.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.35). Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

