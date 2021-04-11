Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eversource Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.14. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $4.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.69 EPS.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.62.

Shares of ES opened at $86.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.82 and its 200-day moving average is $86.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $73.61 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 619,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,618,000 after purchasing an additional 106,031 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 178,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,460,000 after buying an additional 18,189 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 174,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,068,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 209.1% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,576,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 358.6% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 51,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 40,633 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

