Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.83

Shares of Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$15.83 and last traded at C$15.76, with a volume of 32731 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$15.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.50 price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Evertz Technologies alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.11. The company has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.24.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$92.78 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Evertz Technologies Limited will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Evertz Technologies’s payout ratio is 115.38%.

In other news, Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$41,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 286,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,729,700. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $412,400.

About Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET)

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television broadcast, new-media, and telecommunications industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.