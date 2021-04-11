Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 48.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,404 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EVH opened at $20.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.40. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $22.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.08.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 52.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVH has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

Evolent Health Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

