ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 2,293 Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WD. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter valued at $453,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter valued at $751,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WD opened at $106.61 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.03 and a twelve month high of $113.79. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.66. The company has a current ratio of 187.94, a quick ratio of 187.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.12. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $349.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WD. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Walker & Dunlop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

In related news, CEO William M. Walker sold 66,699 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $6,731,263.08. Also, Director Michael J. Warren sold 2,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $202,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,662.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,571 shares of company stock valued at $10,660,221 over the last 90 days. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

