ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $156,000 Stock Position in Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) by 91.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,098 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Casper Sleep were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 224.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Casper Sleep by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Casper Sleep by 25.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Casper Sleep during the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Casper Sleep by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CSPR opened at $7.73 on Friday. Casper Sleep Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $10.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.25 and its 200-day moving average is $7.43. The company has a market capitalization of $313.44 million and a PE ratio of -1.67.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts predict that Casper Sleep Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Neil Parikh sold 120,000 shares of Casper Sleep stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,111,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,024,871.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Philip Krim sold 50,816 shares of Casper Sleep stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $366,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,046,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,758,797.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,486,957 over the last ninety days.

CSPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Casper Sleep from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Casper Sleep from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Casper Sleep from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Casper Sleep currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.11.

About Casper Sleep

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

