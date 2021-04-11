ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 97,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of ADMA Biologics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in ADMA Biologics by 92.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in ADMA Biologics by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the period. 48.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADMA stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The firm has a market cap of $213.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average of $2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 98.83% and a negative net margin of 166.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADMA. Raymond James decreased their target price on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Friday, March 26th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB, which is indicated for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

