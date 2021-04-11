Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,082 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.72% of Fabrinet worth $20,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth $177,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

FN opened at $89.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.02. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.01. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $54.38 and a 1 year high of $94.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $453.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.71 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fabrinet news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 3,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total value of $291,001.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,481. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,524,905. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.78.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.