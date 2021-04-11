FairCoin (FAIR) Reaches Market Cap of $4.27 Million

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. During the last week, FairCoin has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One FairCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0802 or 0.00000134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FairCoin has a market cap of $4.27 million and $21,549.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005081 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 66.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.11 or 0.00139298 BTC.

FairCoin Coin Profile

FairCoin (FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FairCoin is https://reddit.com/r/faircoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairCoin Coin Trading

