Family Legacy Inc. Buys 108 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.8% of Family Legacy Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 5,774 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $161.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.97 and its 200-day moving average is $154.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The firm has a market cap of $424.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

