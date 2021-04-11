Family Legacy Inc. Buys 146 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Anthem by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in Anthem by 2.8% during the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Anthem by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Anthem stock opened at $361.01 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $237.65 and a one year high of $379.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $336.65 and a 200 day moving average of $312.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $88.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.25%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at $20,792,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Stephens cut their price target on Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist Securities upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.81.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

