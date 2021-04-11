Family Legacy Inc. Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,724 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Oracle by 2,006.7% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 7,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 40,538 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 8.7% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 8,839 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 2.0% in the first quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 114,400 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.04.

Shares of ORCL opened at $75.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $50.86 and a 52 week high of $75.69.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $3,353,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,732,810 in the last three months. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

