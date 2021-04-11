Family Legacy Inc. Has $362,000 Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DG. Wealth Alliance increased its position in Dollar General by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 319,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,105,000 after acquiring an additional 42,720 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after acquiring an additional 12,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 147,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DG opened at $206.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.06 and its 200-day moving average is $206.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $167.63 and a 12-month high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Dollar General announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $241.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.83.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

