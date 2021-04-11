Family Legacy Inc. Purchases 8,723 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 118.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,723 shares during the quarter. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter worth about $411,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth about $28,804,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 1,111.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 45,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.30.

In other news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 1,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $52,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $339,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,223,785.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $34.03 on Friday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.32.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $186.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

